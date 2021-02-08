SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is warning people of a scammer claiming to be a relative that has left money.
Matulewicz said the claims are coming via fax from a nonexistent law firm from Canada claiming a relative has died and the person is entitled to a portion or all of the money.
The letter instructs the person to tell no one and to email a specific address. The scammer attempts to lend credibility to the person by saying a portion of the money will go to charity while the balance will be shared equally between the individual and the law firm.