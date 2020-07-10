SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office is warning the public about a scam related to social security.
Over a 24-hour period of time this week, residents of Northumberland and Mount Carmel said they received recorded messages from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The recorded message advises the individual that enforcement action is being taken against them and they must press one or two on their phones to speak directly to an agent, the DA said.
In all cases, the numbers were local from the 570 area code and included both landlines and cellphones, the DA said.
The scams are intended to acquire personal information and defraud the person. If you receive such a call, hang up and make no attempt to contact any number given to you, the DA said.
Free booklets and pamphlets relating to the majority of current scams can be found on the first floor of the county courthouse building. The Federal Trade Commission website at www.ftc.gov also has information on current and evolving scams, the DA said.