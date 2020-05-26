SUNBURY — An elderly couple from Coal Township was tricked into wiring $5,250 toward a fake bail bond for someone claiming to be their grandson, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
The scammer then called the couple back the next day to gloat over convincing them to give up their money, according to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
The man and his wife, who are both in their 70s, received a telephone call from someone on May 20 claiming to be their grandson. The DA's office did not identify the couple.
The caller claimed to have been in a traffic accident in New York, got in a physical altercation with another driver and was now in jail, the DA said.
The couple asked why his voice sounded different, and the caller said he had injuries to his lip and a broken nose. A second person who identified himself as Ryan or Brian Hart spoke on behalf of the first caller and is believed to have spoken another language, the DA said.
Hart convinced the couple to wire $5,250 to post bond. The couple tried to reach their grandson by phone with no success and theorized that their grandson would not have his phone if he was incarcerated, the DA said.
A banking official at BB&T Bank advised them that it appeared to be a scam. The couple claimed the second man was very polite, appeared genuinely concerned and managed to earn their trust as the conversation evolved, the DA said.
After the money was wired, the couple learned their grandson was working locally and was not in New York, the DA said.
The following day, the couple received 25 additional calls from the scammer in a two-hour period. They didn't pick up any of the calls, but he left one message saying "Ha. Ha. I got your money."
In an interview with Detective Degg Stark. he learned most of the information used against them was publicly available on their Facebook page, including phone numbers, names of relatives and calling the man "Pap."
The DA's office advises all citizens to exercise extreme caution when communicating on social media. Avoid divulging private and confidential information that scammers can use against you.
The common grandkid scam generally revolves around an arrest, accident or detention scenario, all of which are emotionally charged events. The sense of urgency and/or danger associated with these events often cloud the judgment of family members trying to respond to these calls, the DA said.
If you receive a call from someone claiming to be family member involved in an accident or arrest, take a few minutes to call other family members and ask all of them to assist you in determining the whereabouts of the person the scammers claim to be. Do not take action until you can confirm the legitimacy of the phone call, the DA said.
You may also choose to ask the caller a series of questions that only that particular family member could answer. Avoid asking questions that could be answered by a criminal who has examined your family's social media accounts, the DA said.
For more information on scams, visit www.consumer.ftc/scam-alerts.