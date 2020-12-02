SUNBURY — No voter fraud was found in the 17 General Election complaints that were forwarded to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office.
According to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, his office conducted 17 investigations which showed some mistakes, delays and misunderstandings and minor infractions.
Matulewicz said his office had assistance from the head of the county Board of Elections, Nate Savidge, in the investigations.
The vast majority of the issues were solved and were attributed to equipment malfunctions and an unusual workload related to ballot processing.
Matulewicz thanked Savidge for his cooperation with County Detective Degg Stark during the investigations.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA