COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail struck his cellmate in the face this week, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
David Brzostowski, 61, was charged with a summary count of harassment for hitting his 61-year-old cellmate in the face after he tried to prevent his cellmate from leaving their cell on Tuesday, the DA reported.
Video evidence revealed the incident, the DA said.
The charge was filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER