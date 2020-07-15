MILTON — The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office dropped felony aggravated assault and strangulation charges against a Northumberland woman after a domestic incident in January that saw her point a loaded gun at a man she said attacked her, according to police.
Cassandra Clark, 27, of 11th St., had the felony charges as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and terroristic threats, dismissed prior to a preliminary arraignment in front of Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Wednesday.
Point Township police filed the charges on Jan. 26 after saying they arrived to an 11th St., residence for a report of a physical domestic incident, according to court documents.
When officers arrived they spoke to Clark who told them she was using self-defense after a man attacked her, choked her and punched her in the face, according to court documents. A brawl broke loose between the two and Clark went for the gun, police said.
Officers said Clark had three scratches on her neck when she was interviewed.
Police spoke with the male in the home who said Clark pointed the loaded firearm at him during the incident.
Clark was eventually charged with felony aggravated assault and strangulation along with misdemeanor charges of simple assault and terroristic threats.
The man was not charged.
On Tuesday a representative from Women in Transition, appeared with Clark, along with her attorney Joel Wiest, of Sunbury, for a preliminary hearing.
Before the proceedings took place, Wiest met with the district attorney's office and then informed Clark the charges had been withdrawn.
"My client is both grateful and vindicated by the district attorney's decision to withdraw the criminal charges against her," Wiest said. "Ms. Clark was the victim of physical abuse and defended herself in an absolutely appropriate manner, to which facts the district attorney's office has obviously agreed by the withdrawal of all criminal charges against her. This decision on behalf of the District Attorney can only be seen as a definite indication to both abusers and victims that this horrific conduct will never be condoned by the local law enforcement community. I want to personally thank the district attorney's office and the Point Township Police Department for their full investigation into the facts of this matter and their ultimate decision to withdraw all criminal charges."