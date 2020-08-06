COAL TOWNSHIP — A inmate at Northumberland County Jail attacked a correctional officer on July 28, according to the county district attorney's office.
Kirsten Leigh Tyson, 26, was occupying a booking area when Correctional Officer Jodie Evans opened the cell door. Tyson allegedly grabbed Evans by the neck, causing a laceration and bruising, according to the DA's office.
Evans was treated by Prime Care Medical, which is a medical facility operating within the jail, the DA said.
Detective Degg Stark filed one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment against Tyson in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER