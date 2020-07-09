COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail intentionally tampered with the sprinkler head in his cell and flooded the first floor of the inmate housing block on June 23, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office.
John Yadlosky, 30, is also accused of injuring two correctional officers while they were trying to subdue him on the same day on an unrelated incident, according to county Detective Degg Stark.
Yadlosky intentionally damaged the sprinkler head on his second-floor cell, causing large amounts of water to discharge onto the floor of his cell and onto the first floor of the block. Correctional Officer Nicholas Furca slipped on the wet floor and sustained an injury to his right hip and a small laceration, Stark reported.
During an unrelated confrontation, Correctional Officers Dennis Avellino and Mark Hine were injured while trying to subdue Yadlosky. Avellino sustained abrasions to his left hand, left elbow and forearm while Hine sustained a minor shoulder injury, Stark reported.
In the two cases, Yadlosky is facing the following charges: three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of tampering with a fire suppression system. All charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Preliminary hearings are pending in both cases.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER