COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail injured a correctional officer on Feb. 28, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
DA Tony Matulewicz reported that Patrick Gurdak, 23, was charged with a summary count of disorderly conduct. The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Former correctional officer Brandon Zalor was in the process of removing handcuffs from Gurdak through a cell door wick, a small metal door on each cell that can be opened and closed for such purposes. Gurdak abruptly pulled away from the officer, forcing the officer's arm and hand through the cell door wick and he sustained cuts and abrasions to his left hand and arm, the DA reported.
The injuries were minor and did not require treatment at a hospital, the DA reported.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER