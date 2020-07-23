COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail damaged security glass and vandalized his cell's fire suppression system, causing the hallway and surrounding area to flood, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Michael A. Sacerdote, 38, is charged in two separate incidents at the jail on July 3 and July 6. Sacerdote in those two cases is facing three felony counts of causing/risking a catastrophe, a misdemeanor count of tampering with a fire apparatus and a misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism. Restitution is $800 for the July 3 incident and an estimated $3,000 to $5,000 for the July 6 incident.
County Detective Degg Stark reported that Sacerdote on July 3 was housed in an observation cell due to unruly behavior and was wearing a waist belt with attached handcuffs. He managed to untie the waist belt and allegedly used his handcuffed wrists to repeatedly strike and fracture the security glass in the cell door, Stark said.
On July 6, Sacerdote while housed in an observation cell intentionally damaged the cell's fire suppression system and a large volume of water was discharged into the cell, hallway and surrounding area, Stark reported.
The cell is located near the prison's control room where all internal and external jail doors are opened and secured. Video evidence revealed that staff members took immediate action to prevent the water from entering the control room where there was risk of electrocution, Stark reported.
The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. Preliminary hearings are pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER