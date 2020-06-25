COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail slammed his own head into a cell's security glass and fractured it on Monday, according to the county District Attorney's office.
County Detective Degg Stark charged Anthony M. Hallden, 30, with a misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism for the incident on June 23. A preliminary hearing is pending at the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Correctional officer Noah Fry heard a tapping noise in the Bravo block and approached Hallden's cell door. Hallden told Fry he could not sleep because his cellmate was snoring and he wanted to be moved to another cell, according to court documents.
Fry made a radio call asking a shift supervisor to come to the scene. As Lt. Joseph Shurock and Sgt. Bart Shuman arrived, Hallden began to repeatedly strike his head against the cell’s security glass and fractured the glass. He was removed from the cell and taken to the jail medical department for examination, according to court documents.
The replacement of the glass will cost between $400 to $500, which will be sought as restitution in connection with this charge.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER