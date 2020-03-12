SUNBURY — A Northumberland County inmate attempted to trick a drug test by using her sister's urine, according to Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Detective Degg Stark charged Joanne Elizabeth Andruscavage, 40, with one misdemeanor of furnishing drug-free urine in the office of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey.
Andruscavage on March 6 was directed to report to the probation office for a drug test. After the urine sample was collected, a small vial wrapped with tape was found in the toilet bowl, according to court documents.
Andruscavage told Stark that she had been clean for two weeks but used methamphetamine before her court appearance on March 6. She said she had two vials on her, both of which contained her sister's urine, and she flushed on vial down the toilet at the county courthouse while using the restroom, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER