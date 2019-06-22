SUNBURY — A Northumberland County man on probation was charged with attempting to provide a false urine sample to pass a drug test, according to the county District Attorney's office.
Kennard Burto Baker III was recommitted to the county jail and charged with one misdemeanor count of furnishing drug-free urine. Charges were filed in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey, according to the DA Tony Matulewicz.
Probation officials alleged Baker came into their office on June 19 for a urine test with Officer Dave Wondoloski. The officer then observed Baker in possession of a plastic bottle suspected to contain a false urine sample, according to the DA.
During the search, Wondoloski discovered the plastic bottle in Baker's waistband and seized it as evidence. Baker allegedly admitted that he attempted to skew the results, according to the DA