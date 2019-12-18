SUNBURY — A Northumberland man on county probation was accused of providing a false urine sample to fool drug testing, according to Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Austin Anderson, 25, of Northumberland, is charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental function and one misdemeanor count of furnishing a false urine sample. The charges were filed in the Sunbury office of District Judge Mike Toomey.
The charges come after probation officer Dylan Tamecki found Anderson acting suspicious and caught him with a false urine sample taped to his leg on Dec. 11, according to court documents.
Tamecki tested Anderson's urine, which resulted in positive for opiates, oxycodone and alcohol, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER