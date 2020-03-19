SUNBURY — A Northumberland man on probation attempted to pass a urine test by hiding a bottle of clean urine inside a trash can in the bathroom, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
DA Tony Matulewicz reported that Gregory David Dodge, 33, of Northumberland, was charged with a misdemeanor count of furnishing drug-free urine for an incident at the probation office in Sunbury on March 16. The charges were filed in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.
During the visit, Probation Officer Dylan Tamecki said Dodge was "acting strangely and found him to be unusually nervous." Tamecki heard and object strike the garbage can in the restroom and Tamecki founded a plastic bottle containing a yellow liquid and a hand warmer attached to the bottle, the DA reported.
Dodge admitted to possessing the bottle and said he used the liquid to provide a clean urine sample because he knew his own urine would test positive for alcohol, the DA reported.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER