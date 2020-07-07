SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office is warning of a scam involving fake PPL employees.
A 67-year-old man from Sunbury reported on Monday to the DA's office that he received numerous phone calls from a man with an Indian accent over the past month regarding his PPL accounts, according to the DA.
The call begins with an electronic recording from an 800 number, which the resident is led to believe originates from their electric company. An apology is given, verbally or electronically, for overbilling the resident. A live person then attempts to gather account information and other personal information from residents with a promise to refund the overbilled amount to your personal bank account, according to the DA.
The intent of this scam is to acquire enough banking information to drain it. Those who receive a call like this should hang up and call PPL at 1-800-342-5775. This is the only number that should be used to discuss a PPL matter. Residents should also report the scam attempt to local police, according to the DA.
PPL on Aug. 10, 2016, indicated they would never send anyone to a home to demand a bill payment, they do no call customers for personal information, they never call customers and threaten to shut off electric service unless immediate payment is made and they don't accept Green Dot or other prepaid debit cards for bill payments.