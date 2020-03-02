SUNBURY — A Trevorton man accused of a 2018 murder following a robbery attempt gone wrong has decided to plead guilty and three eyewitnesses will be charged in the case.
Attorney Mike Rudinski told Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz that Sabian Ebersole, 19, of Trevorton, will plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter. In exchange for his plea, Ebersole faces 3 to 6 years in prison. Ebersole has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018.
Matulewicz said he spoke with Rudinski Friday night after the district attorney met with the three witnesses and discovered their statements didn't match, revealing new information about the night of the killing, Jan. 24, 2018, in Coal Township.
Ebersole was arrested when he was 17 after Coal Township police said he shot and killed David Rivera over a $20 drug deal.
Ebersole was set to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment beginning on March 9.
Matulewicz said Coal Township police began an investigation into the statements made by three individuals and discovered the witnesses were "unreliable and inconsistent."
Matulewicz said the plan for the night was to rob another individual and that the shooting took place when the robbery went wrong.
The DA said charges will be filed Tuesday against at least one of the individuals and they will face felony conspiracy and attempt to commit robbery and related charges stemming from the incident that resulted in Rivera's death.
Matulewicz told Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor that there would be criminal charges being filed against all three witnesses.
A witness called 911 after hearing people arguing and a gunshot the night of Jan. 24, 2018, according to Coal Township police, who were dispatched to the 900 block of West Pine Street.
The witness said they saw two males run from the incident and one appeared to be holding a gun, according to police.
Officers said two witnesses changed their story about knowing what happened or where Rivera was after the shooting.
A witness who spoke to police on her porch told police she thought Rivera was at the hospital, according to court documents. Then the woman changed her story and told officers where Rivera's body was, police said.
Rivera was still breathing and had a bullet hole in his lower left side when police approached him, police said.
Rivera died moments later, according to court documents.
Rudinski said that because witnesses changed their story and even admitted to police they moved Rivera while he was still alive, his client was not guilty of the murder.
Ebersole now awaits sentencing.
"Coal Township Police covered every base of this investigation," Matulewicz said. "It was only because of their investigation that we were able to uncover the robbery."