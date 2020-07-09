SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office is warning of a computer scam involving Microsoft Computer Alert.
A 71-year-old Atlas woman informed the DA's office that an alert box appeared on the desktop of her computer with an audible alarm warning her that her computer was compromised and to contact Microsoft using the number displayed on the alert. She called the number and spoke to an individual who said he would need access to her computer to resolve the problem, the DA reported.
The man advised her that he would contact her bank. He told her she had a $12,000 charge made to her credit card from a porn website and told her he could correct the matter if she could pay the money, which would be returned to her once the error was corrected, the DA reported.
The scammer convinced her to purchase $500 worth of gift cards from a local store, assuring her the money would be refunded back to her bank account once the issue was resolved. She eventually lost cell phone battery power and was unable to further communicate with the scammer, the DA reported.
After being informed of the scam, she contacted her bank and credit card companies and canceled all of her credit cards. The office provided her with an additional list of immediate steps to take to resolve her compromised computer, the DA reported.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER