SUNBURY — An 84-year-old Mount Carmel woman reported a Medicare scam to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office on Thursday.
The woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Medicare representative who wanted to verify that she received her new card. The resident stated that she did, according to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
The caller then asked her if her middle initial was included on the card. The resident confirmed that it was but would not provide the initial to the call, the DA reported.
The caller then asked for the Medicare ID number displayed on the card and the resident terminated the call. The scammer called back trying to convince her to provide the ID number and telling her that acquiring this information was very important, the DA reported.
The resident terminated the call again and contacted Medicare using a known phone number. Medicare confirmed that the call was as scam attempt, the DA reported.
Matulewicz encourages residents to hang up anytime a call seems suspicious. To confirm the legitimacy of a call, be sure to use a published phone number for that organization, he said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER