SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office is warning the public of an "elaborate and well-developed scam" that targeted an older resident in Coal Township.
A company identifying itself as Waverly & Associates, of Los Angeles, called a 65-year-old Coal Township woman and claimed to be acting as a mediation service for the Bank of America. They claimed an alleged credit card debt of $12,000 could be immediately settled for $3,200 if paid by the end of the day, according to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
After providing an email, the company sent a letter to the victim. It was "professionally written and contained all the information that would be expected in an authentic notice," the DA wrote.
At the time of initial contact, the scammer already possessed the full social security number of the resident, lending credibility to the scheme. The caller spoke in English, was articulate and had no foreign accent, the DA wrote.
The only initial clue of a scam attempt was the request for immediate payment, the DA said.
"It is important to remember that scammers impose a sense of urgency in nearly all scams, giving victims less time to think about the actions they are taking," the DA said. "If you are contacted by anyone and urged to make an immediate payment or you are threatened with arrest or incarceration, you are likely involved in a scam attempt. The phone number appearing in your caller ID can be 'spoofed' and should never be trusted to confirm the source or identity of any caller."
The DA said to never provide a social security number, driver's license number or financial account information to any caller unless you are certain the transaction is legitimate.
"It is also best to avoid storing photocopies of this information on your cellphone, or in your email accounts," said the DA. "If you must keep copies on your phone or computer, store this information in a reputable password manager or encrypted container."
The DA advised people to use strong passwords on all accounts and activate multi-factor authentication, commonly referred to as 2FA, in all applications that provide it.