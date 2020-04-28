SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office advises the public to remain "extremely alert and cautious about all decision-making matters" during the COVID-19 crisis.
Detective Degg Stark said a Northumberland County attorney told the DA's office that his client received a letter from a Pennsylvania company offering to buy his farmland at a fraction of its actual value. The letter was accompanied by a contract that expressed the terms of the sale.
Although no crime occurs when one person tries to buy land from another, Stark said the company was only in business for one month. It appears the proprietor may be taking advantage of people experiencing financial difficulties.
A citizen should remain alert to scam attempts by phone, text or email in which the caller attempts to obtain personal, medical or financial information from citizens using questions that seem to relate to the coronavirus, Stark said.
If you are having difficult financial times and someone is attempting to purchase real estate from you at a fraction of its value, please consult an attorney first. Please keep in mind that most creditors are certainly willing to work with their customers during this time and an attorney may be able to assist you in seeking a resolution to your problem, Stark said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER