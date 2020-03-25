The Northumberland County District Attorney's office has declined to file charges of animal cruelty against Reitz Dairy Farm, after receiving results of a final Pennsylvania State Police investigation.
The investigation began June 13, 2019, when PSP were contacted by a concerned citizen, said PSP spokesman trooper Mark Reasner, in a press release. The farm is at 133 Reitz Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers visited the farm and interviewed the owner, who gave them complete access to the property. Investigators interviewed the farm’s veterinarian and had a third-party independent veterinarian on-site to assist with animal care evaluations. The results of the investigation were forwarded to the Northumberland County D.A.'s office.
PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch responded on Tuesday to the Pennsylvania State Police's decision not to pursue cruelty charges related to PETA's undercover investigation of Reitz Dairy Farm.
"Any reasonable person," Nachminovitch said, "recognizes that it's cruel to strike a cow nearly 60 times with a cane, deny cows care for massively swollen joints seeping blood and pus, and confine calves to barns saturated with urine and manure. If cruelty and filth are acceptable to authorities in Pennsylvania, personal responsibility is all that's left, so PETA asks everyone to remember these animals' suffering-and choose vegan milk and cheese."
— Rick Dandes