LAURELTON — Thirty-one days, 31 gift baskets and 31 chances to win. The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, is selling tickets for a daily gift basket raffle being held the entire month of October. The public can purchase tickets with a $20 donation now through Sept. 30, to be entered in the daily prize drawing.
A winner will be drawn live each day on the library’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/West.End.Reads. Some of the themed baskets include Gardening, Pet, Spaghetti Dinner, Tea, and Wine Lovers. Each basket is valued at $30 or more and generously donated by patrons and local businesses.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the West End Library or call 570-922-4773.