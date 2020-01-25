LEWISBURG — Visiting with children and being an inspiration is the best thing about being the S.U.N. Area Dairy Princess, according to the current Dairy Princess Khristyn Maurer.
Maurer, 19, of Pitman, visited the Union County Library on Saturday to read a book with nearly 20 children who stared at the Daily Princess like she was straight out of a fairy tale.
"She is great," 8-year old Rebecca Adams, of Carlisle, said. "I am excited to be here and hear her read to us."
Maurer, who competed in the Valley, eventually was able to win over the state judges in Harrisburg with her speech and skit on why she should be crowned the princess, she said.
"This is an honor and the best part about this is being able to be around the children," she said. "I love doing these types of things and getting to meet all the children."
Maurer won the Daily Princess crown for 2019 in Harrisburg last month when she beat out 20 other competitors, she said.
"This is so much fun," 4-year old Leona Shafran, of Lewisburg, said. "I'm excited."
Shafran was even more excited when her friend 4-year old Whitley Stuhl, of Lewisburg, joined her for the reading session.
"This is a fun time," Stuhl said.
The Union County Library hosted the hour event and Maurer said she never toured the library but was impressed.
"This is my first time here and I have to say it is just so lovely," she said. "The whole library is just so nice."