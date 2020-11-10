LEWISBURG — Valley families are invited to explore the environment that makes up Dale’s Ridge Trail during two special events, “Meet a Geologist at Dale’s Ridge.”
“Meet a Geologist” is set for 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 25. Meet at the Dale/Engle/Walker property, 1471 Strawbridge Road, off Route 192 west of Lewisburg. Cost is $10 per family. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Find a registration link on the Upcoming Events calendar page of www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
The program is presented by the Union County Historical Society in collaboration with the Merrill Linn Conservancy and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Jeff Trop, professor of geology and environmental geosciences at Bucknell University and president of the Merrill Linn Conservancy, and Ellen Chamberlin, assistant professor of geology and environmental geosciences, Bucknell, lead the events.
Activity stations will give families a chance to study fossils, sediment, riparian plant life and water quality up close and hands-on. Participants will also learn how farms like the Dale Engle Walker property fit in the wider watershed of the Susquehanna River and what they can do to keep streams healthy.
Activities will be outside along the Dale’s Ridge Trail, and participants are required to wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 safety procedures.
