A veteran and retired Iron Worker from Dalmatia who met with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Labor Day said he was honored to be part of a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Bob Faust, 74, a retired member of the Iron Workers Local Union No. 404 and a U.S. Army veteran from the Vietnam War era, was invited to participate in a discussion with Biden and three other union members in the backyard of a supporter’s home in Lancaster. Biden spoke about trade, coronavirus and the economy as he criticized Trump for “refusing to deal with the problems that affect ordinary people” and called for strengthening unions.
“That man is down to earth and on the working man’s side,” said Faust, who sat next to Biden’s right in a socially distanced setting. “It was in the backyard of an average community, all three sides of the yard was on hedges and bushes. He didn’t hesitate to go talk to the neighbors. He stopped and talked to everybody.”
Faust said he received a call from his business agent at the union who asked if he wanted to be a part of the 90-minute discussion. Biden’s camp was looking for a union worker who was also a veteran, he said.
“I said, ‘Heck yeah!’” Faust said. “It was quite a big deal. Not many people get to do something like this.”
The set up had each person, including Biden, wearing masks and socially distancing. The discussion was not scripted, said Faust.
“We discussed how things were going today in this country and how they’re not going well,” he said. “People are mad at one another, they can’t sit down and talk.”
The last time Faust saw Biden in person was at a campaign stop in York during former President Barack Obama’s first time running, but he wasn’t as close to Biden at that time. He said he hoped to get Obama and Biden’s autograph at that time, but the secret service took his pen.
“I can’t understand what’s going on today, I’m lost,” Faust told Biden. “I get choked up when I think about the direction this country’s going in at this time. We need your help.”
Karry Zettlemoyer, the business manager with the Iron Workers, was contacted by Pennsylvania AFL-CIO about finding a veteran member for Biden’s discussion event. He and Iron Workers business agent George Zalar, of Coal Township, suggested Faust.
“Bob has been a Biden advocate for years,” said Zettlemoyer. “We gave them information on Saturday and he was able to make it.”
Zettlemoyer and Zalar said Faust was the right choice to meet with Biden.
“Bob was very respectful and an excellent representative,” said Zalar. “It was nice to see Biden take the time and work through the state of Pennsylvania.”
Faust’s sister, Kathy Jeremiah, of Paxinos, said she talked to her brother as he was driving to meet with Biden and then watched him on the news.
“I told him this opportunity is like winning a million-dollar lottery,” said Jeremiah. “Watching him on TV sitting next to Mr. Biden, I am so proud of my brother’s lifetime accomplishments and how passionate he is about politics. Bob represented his union and veterans very well.”
Faust said Biden has a “decent chance” at winning the presidency.
“Our current president just talks off the top of his head, degrading people, running people down,” said Faust. “That’s not presidential at all.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.