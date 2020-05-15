SUNBURY — The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is inflated for the 2020 boating season at Shikellamy State Park, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The docks will be open to slip holders on the date scheduled on the mooring permit, May 22. As of Thursday, there were 48 slip holders with 15 vacancies, said DCNR spokesman Terry Brady.
Those numbers are typical for this time of year, said Brady.
Boating season on the Susquehanna River starts in May when the bags of the dam are inflated, creating the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta. The season ends each September and the dam is lowered in early October.