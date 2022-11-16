DANVILLE — The dancers and families of Komotion Dance Program raised a total of $10,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network program at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital on Saturday through the program’s philanthropic performance, Komotion Cares.
Nearly 250 dancers took the stage at the Danville Primary School to dance for the cause, according to a release from the program's director, Hidi Horikoshi.
The event was open to the public and voluntary donations were accepted at the door from dancers, families, and friends of Komotion. At the end of the showcase, the grand fundraising total was announced.
Proceeds from the event will benefit thousands of local children treated annually at Geisinger, and will help provide life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art equipment, research, education and outreach programs.
An additional $2,000 was raised through the performance and donated to the Danville Area High School’s Students Preserving Mental Health (SPM) club.
In total, Komotion Cares events have raised over $33,000 for community organizations since 2015.
Komotion Dance Program was founded in 2015 and offers instruction in ballet, pointe, hiphop, jazz, acro, modern, contemporary, tap and ballroom for dancers ages 3 and above. Komotion aims to provide the community with high-quality, inclusive dance education. Learn more at www.komotiondance.com.