MIFFLINBURG — Lisa Barton stood in wait Saturday as 175 runners circled a trail route at Camp Mount Luther, her mind on her husband competing in the annual Dandelion Run and on her late son who inspired them to take up the sport.
Barton, of Lycoming County, runs on roads. Brooke, her husband, runs trail. Barton’s son, Ben Woodward, taught French at a Maryland school and also coached cross-country. He inspired his mother to start running about one year before a hiking accident claimed his life in July 2019.
“We found out at his funeral that he was buying shoes for underprivileged children,” Barton said, adding that her family hoped to start a 5K run of their own to raise funds for charity.
“I’m very grateful that they put this on. I just think the most positive thing we can do right now is just to gather together and do positive things. In this whole mess of chaos, it’s something positive that people can do and feel proud of themselves,” Barton said.
Joel Heasley and his wife, Shelley, of Middleburg, are race directors for the Dandelion Run. The 5K/10K event began in 2002 in memory of Heasley’s father, the Rev. Glenn E. Heasley Jr., who died the year prior. The late reverend inspired the event’s name.
“My dad, his favorite flower was the dandelion because no matter how hard you try to kill it, it always rises again,” Heasley said.
Heasley said the event raised $3,000 for the 400-acre Christian-based outdoor ministry and education grounds in Union County. Funds are used towards student scholarships, facility maintenance, or however else Camp Mount Luther’s leadership sees fit, he said.
“We have not had any program income since February including our summer camp which is sort of the jewel of our crown if you will,” Chad Hershberger, executive director of Camp Mount Luther, said. “We’ve been trying to stay afloat through the generosity of folks in the area who have supported us and they have come through. We’re doing OK financially considering what we’re dealing with.”
Katie Sick, of Millville, watched from a shady corner of the race route. A knee injury kept her from participating but it didn’t dampen her enthusiasm. Sick clapped and hollered encouragement to runners passing by, including one close to her heart.
“Let’s go, mom,” Sick yelled. “Go, mom, go! Go get ‘em.”
Sick clapped as Sean Wither, of South Williamsport, jogged up a final grassy hill en route to the finish line. He looked labored and he looked like a hot dog — literally. He ran in costume.
“I was training this week because I’m literally trash right now and I haven’t run in forever,” Wither said. “I knew I wasn’t going to run a good race so I just wanted to have some fun with it. It definitely kept some people’s spirits up. When I took off at the start line I heard people say, ‘I got beat by a hot dog already!’”
After Rachael Harvey, of Coal Township, completed the race, she said the best part of the course was the shade along the forest paths. The worst part, she said, was that final grassy hill.
So, did she beat the hot dog?
“I did not, I don’t think. I think the hot dog kicked my (butt),” Harvey said.