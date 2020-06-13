DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community Center (DACC) is reopening in phases while following state and federal guidelines, according to Heather Laubach, DACC director of operations.
"We believe in the health and safety of our community," Laubach said. "In order to do our best, we will adhere to new guidelines by asking members and guests three health questions, checking temperatures with non-contact thermometers and by requiring signatures on a COVID waiver and member rules form."
She said the center is following guidelines from the state Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society.
The center is open during its normal business hours Monday through Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Summer camp kicked off on Monday for children 5 years old through graduating fifth grade (12 years old).
Group exercise classes will start the summer schedule on Monday, offering both outdoor and indoor classes to help maintain social distancing.
"We will have additional signage to remind members to wash hands entering and exiting the facility, clean off equipment with gym wipes provided and maintain social distancing," Laubach said. "We have also added cardio curtains for additional social distancing in our fitness areas. A very kind and talented member volunteered to make and install them."