HARRISBURG — Two Danville area businesses recently were awarded part of $310,768 in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The grants are intended to help Pennsylvania farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses lower energy costs in rural Pennsylvania, according to Rural Development State Director Curt Coccodrilli. USDA is providing the funding through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).
KW Danville LLC, of Anthony Township, Montour County, was awarded $99,482 to purchase and install energy efficient equipment such as replacement curtains for each greenhouse, replacement heaters throughout the greenhouses and replacement LED lighting throughout the company. Kurt Weiss Danville is a family owned farm operating since 1960 that sells annual and perennial flowers. This project will realize an energy savings of $356,331, according to the USDA release.
Lloyd Zimmerman & Sons Farm, of Rush Township, Northumberland County, was awarded $60,000 to purchase and install a 248-kilowatt roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system. The solar panels will be installed on the roof of the family owned dairy barns. This project will realize an energy savings of $31,728 per year and will replace 288,434 kwh of electricity per year, or 99 percent of the farm's needs, which is enough electricity to power more than 26 homes.
— JOE SYLVESTER