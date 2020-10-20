DANVILLE — Danville Area High School will make space available to students in need of supervision or WiFi during virtual days of its new hybrid learning system, according to Principal Jeremy Winn in an email sent to parents.
"We are aware that some students need to be in a school setting during their virtual days," Winn said in the email Monday.
Students who choose to participate in the program, which begins Wednesday, "will have the opportunity to be in the building with supervision and using our WiFi," on their virtual days, the email said.
The email also outlined the following guidelines for students and parents:
— Parents must call the main office at 570-271-3268 ext. 1100 to schedule this option. The deadline to call and sign up is by 3 p.m. for the next day. For example, if a student wants to attend on Tuesday, they must sign up by Monday at 3 p.m. A student may be signed up for the whole week.
— Students must attend for the full day with arrival before 8 a.m. and departure will be after 2:45 p.m. If attending, temperature screenings will occur. Students will follow a regular schedule and only leave to go to the restroom or to the cafeteria for lunch.
— Students must have headphones and remain quiet during the day.
— Teachers and counselors will visit students but students cannot leave to visit teachers or other students throughout the day.
— Masks must be worn appropriately throughout the day with some mask breaks provided.
— Social distancing must occur.
— Water only if in the auditorium. Otherwise, no food or drink is allowed.
— “Bridge” students may consider returning to the every-other-day hybrid model on Nov. 9 (or the beginning of the second marking period). A separate form will be provided to parents regarding this process.
— If any of the above guidelines are not met or followed, the DASD reserves the right to return students to the traditional A/B model learning at home.