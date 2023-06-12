DANVILLE - The Danville Area School Board unanimously accepted the resignation of former Danville Area High School Principal Jeremy Winn on Monday.
The board did not comment on Winn's resignation. However, Danville Area Superintendent Molly Nied was quick to thank Robert Varholak, Danville Area High School vice principal, who served as the building's top administrator throughout the months of May and June.
"Mr. Varholak has led the high school over the past month," Nied said. "He took on the role of what really should be two people."
Following Nied's statement of gratitude, School Board President Wayne Brookhart added an item to the meeting agenda and requested a $5,000 stipend for Varholak in appreciation for the duties he performed during the end of the school year.
The board unanimously approved the stipend.
"The board wants to support and encourage people like Mr. Varholak who go above and beyond," Director Sandy Green said.
The board approved the job description for the role of high school principal on Monday.
Also during Monday's meeting, Paul Kettlewell, a retired pediatric psychologist and former director of Pediatric Psychology at Geisinger, spoke on behalf of the district's mental health task force.
The Mental Health Task Force had been working since January 2023 with the goal of exploring the mental health needs of all Danville students. The task force — comprised of parents, community members, school administrators, and teachers — concluded: “Addressing the mental health needs of students is central to our goal of academic success for all. But it is also critical for promoting their well-being and development as productive citizens. We want to ensure that all Danville students have the resilience to face life’s challenges in and outside the classroom.”
Kettlewell led the task force and developed six work groups to address specific audiences and topics. Each work group met regularly to carefully review problems and challenges, consider data and evidence-based standards, build consensus and make recommendations.
On Monday, Kettlewell presented evidence on behalf of the importance of mental health as well as proof that the task force had been effective over the past six months.
"Mental health problems interfere with learning," Kettlewell said. "This is why the school board should be invested in mental health."
Further, Kettlewell discussed the experience a Danville teacher involved in the task force relayed to him and the confidence they felt while handling a mental health situation. Also on behalf of a task force member, Kettlewell said, "I've never been more encouraged and enthused about the Danville Area School District than I have working with the task force."
The board will continue to review the task force's 41 recommendations, Nied said. Many of the recommendation have already been initiated and most can be implemented at no extra cost, according to Kettlewell.
Kettlewell said the task force will continue to collaborate with community partners to support students.