DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board approved the hire of a mental health specialist for the middle school. Ardie Kissinger will begin working for the district Sept. 5 at a salary of $79,937.
Danville Area School Directors Richard Vognetz, Michael Clouser, Sherry Cooper, Sandy Green, June Heeter and Derl Reichard voted to approve the hire Monday. Directors Wayne Brookhart, Samuel Faulkner and Chris Huron were absent.
Green commended the district for taking this step and approving the hire. "The board is putting their money where their mouth is to try to improve mental health in general," he said. "I appreciate you guys filling this so quickly with someone who looks incredibly qualified."
Kissinger, who attended Monday's meeting, thanked the board for the opportunity and said he was excited to begin working with the district.
The description for the role, which was approved last month, required a licensed professional counselor or licensed clinical social worker, according to Superintendent Molly Nied.
The position was not included in the district’s original budget, but the cost of the role can be absorbed without additional cost to the district, according to Nied.
Last month, school Director Dr. Sam Faulkner said there were grants available for this sort of role. “This is a great, actionable step toward making sure we are looking at the well-being of the whole child,” Faulkner said.