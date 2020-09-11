Starting Monday, Sept.14, Danville Area School District will offer free school meals, including breakfast and lunch, to all students. Students may receive one free school breakfast and one free school lunch each day school is in session. Free meals for all students will remain in effect until Dec. 31 or until funding runs out. The school district will continue to communicate as changes are made to the meals program.
Balances on cafeteria accounts will remain on accounts. Students in the middle and high school may continue to use their cafeteria account to purchase snacks, beverages and extra food items in the cafeteria.
Free breakfast and lunch meals are also available for Bridge Model and e-Learning students.
Distribution days for curbside pick-up will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 – 9:45 a.m. at the Danville Middle School. The pick-up location is in front of the building at the gym entrance. Enough breakfast and lunches are provided to cover until the next distribution day. Recipients must be a Danville School District student to participate and cannot receive meals while in school as well.