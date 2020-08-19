DANVILLE — A 40-year tradition will be broken, at least for this year.
The 2020 41st Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival, held annually in downtown Danville on the first Saturday in September, is canceled this year, the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) announced. The festival is another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is continuing to evolve unpredictably.
This year's festival had been set for Sept. 5.
The event, which spans Mill Street, Lower Mulberry Street and part of East Mahoning Street, features handmade jewelry and crafts, upcycled wooden furniture, handmade toys, children's face-painting, fashion accessories, fine arts and photography, soaps, beauty items, and more. It also creates an opportunity to explore the diverse downtown businesses on Mill Street, DBA said.
"The DBA Board of Directors has concluded that at this time, the risk is too high in having such a large gathering," a DBA statement read, in part. "Each year, the festival draws in close to 150 vendors and about 3,000 visitors from all over the region, and under the current guidelines established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health limiting outdoor events to 250 people, we are unable to host the event. Our primary concern is preserving the safety of our attendees, vendors, local communities, and staff."
Other Danville events, such as the Spring Fling, Taste of the Nations, Danville Heritage Festival and the Danville Health Alliance Health Fair, were previously canceled.
— JOE SYLVESTER