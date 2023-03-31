Children’s author Mackenzie Wertman is back with another book.
Wertman, a published author, screenwriter and entrepreneur from Danville, recently published “I Brought Home a Dinosaur,” a 40-page children’s book about a little boy who brings a Tyrannosaurus rex named Tennessee home as his newest pet. Wertman is an author of five children’s books since 2020.
“Bringing home a dinosaur is my lifelong dream,” said Wertman, the founder of Pennsylvania Dinosaurs. “Of course, bringing home a dinosaur is harder than expected. All the adults can’t believe he’s walking a dinosaur home. It doesn’t fit through the front door. The house can’t hold it. The feet go through the floorboards. Its head is through the ceiling. Its tail is in the sink.”
The book is published through Lazy Lion Publishing. It is illustrated by Ravin Kaur, who worked with Wertman on three of her other books published through Arbuckle Publishing House (New York/Houston).
Wertman said she always wanted to bring a dinosaur home, something she accomplished with Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, which features animatronic dinosaur costumes and puppets of her own design. She decided to write a children’s book based on that inspiration.
“I had a wild imagination growing up,” she said. “I didn’t lose that growing up, it just transformed as an adult. Many of my children’s books are based off my imaginary friends, ideas or toys. The dinosaur is just an extension of that.”
Wertman’s other children’s books are called “There’s a Dolphin in My Swimming Pool,” “The Zebra of Many Colors” and “The Little Scared Lion.” Wertman also published an independent children’s book, “You Can Draw,” about the secret of art and drawing.
Following her graduation from Danville Area High School in 2015, she attended Bloomsburg University for creative writing. Then she took a year off for an internship in Los Angeles where she worked in an entertainment office reading scripts, meeting with actors and actresses, and even working on movie sets. She then attended Full Sail University in Orlando and completed a highly accelerated program in “Creative Writing for Entertainment,” graduating in 2019.
Wertman has plenty of other projects to keep her busy. She is working on a fantasy adventure graphic novel called “Knight Rise” through Silverline Comics in Orlando, which is expected to be released later this year at the latest. She is working on a few other top-secret projects with Silverline and freelance work with other comic publishers.
She was also a writer and script supervisor on a short film called “Co-kee!,” a short, animated Spanish/fantasy film based on the legend of the coqui frog in Puerto Rico, and directed by Yessenia Calderon. “Co-kee!” won 15 film festival awards, including the best animated short. She is also working on another short film.
Pennsylvania Dinosaurs is “flourishing and doing fantastic,” said Wertman. “I’m almost booked up for the summer and fall this year. We did fabulous last year. COVID really shut my company down, but it came back with a roar.”
Wertman has 10 big dinosaurs and four babies. She goes to birthday parties, parades, red carpet events, corporate parties, museum events, horse racing events, and other events up and down the East Coast from Maine to Florida.
“I Brought Home a Dinosaur” can be found in stock at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart and Books-A-Million.