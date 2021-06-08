DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board will meet this evening rather than on Wednesday evening due to scheduling conflicts for some board members, school Superintendent Ricki Boyle said Monday.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Danville Primary School’s Room A215. This will be an in-person meeting and also will be streamed live — with a 5-minute delay — through YouTube. The link will be posted on the DASD website 5 minutes prior to the meeting. The meeting will not be held virtually through Zoom. Anyone wishing to make public comment must attend the meeting in person.