DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board this week approved the hiring of Donna Christensen as director of special education at a yearly salary of $99,000, effective July 1.
The board also OK'd the employment of three new third-grade teachers at Liberty Valley Intermediate School — Christopher Dauber at the Bachelor of Science, Step 10, starting salary of $62,207; Amanda Harvey at the B.S., Step 1, starting salary of $49,418, and Shayna Rourke at the Master of Science, Step 7, starting salary of $60,496, all effective Aug. 19; and agreed to the hiring of Ruth Pandolfo as a paraprofessional at Liberty Valley at $10.45 an hour, and Janalyn Bollow as a life skills support paraprofessional at Liberty Valley, also at $10.45 an hour, effective the 2019-2020 school year.
School directors accepted the resignations of Joy Smith as a seventh-grade English Language Arts teacher, effective at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, Abigail Wise as a paraprofessional at the Danville Primary School, effective June 10, and Cindy Stump, as an education assistant at Head Start, effective May 21.
The board approved the retirements of Gail Henninger as head cook at the high school, effective June 30, Mary E. Hackenberg as a cafeteria worker at primary school, effective May 1, and Judy McCormick, as maintenance secretary, effective July 11.