DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board's meeting Wednesday night will be held online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting, beginning at 7 p.m., will be held through the Zoom video conferencing platform and streamed live on YouTube.
The district began accepting registrations to enter the meeting via Zoom after posting the meeting agenda online on Monday.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said any district residents who want to comment during the public comment period must register and enter via Zoom. Anyone who does not plan to comment should view the board meeting via YouTube.
"We are restricted to 75 attendees in the Zoom video conferencing platform," Boyle wrote in a message. "To attend via computer and Zoom, you must have a microphone (or phone — if you use your phone as a microphone, please mute your computer audio) and the latest version of Zoom, which can be found here: https://zoom.us/download."
Public comment will be limited to agenda items only. The agenda is available at: http://www.boarddocs.com/pa/danv/Board.nsf/vpublic?open#
Residents can register on Zoom at:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yCfWHTYYQYyRtv9MIDB-KQ
The district will post the YouTube link on the main page of the district website at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.
— JOE SYLVESTER