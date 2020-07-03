Danville Area School Board Vice President Dr. Victor Marks has submitted his resignation after serving just short of nine months on the board.
Marks, a Geisinger dermatologist, was among three board members appointed in October to the last of vacancies following a rash of resignations last year. He was appointed to serve for two years.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle confirmed Marks submitted his letter of resignation June 25. The board solicitor currently has the letter, but the board is advertising for applicants to fill the seat.
Marks did not give a reason for stepping down.
In an emailed statement, he wrote that he had no comment about why he resigned.
"The decision was mine alone," he wrote in part. "The Danville board is comprised of really great individuals who very much want to get our students back to school, which is equally important to me. There is much work to be done. For that reason, anything that interferes or disrupts that mission —whether it be my commentary about a resignation or someone in the community stirring conflict about unrelated issues — is a distraction and time lost."
Marks also called for everyone to do everything they can to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
"Ultimately, our ability to do so will determine the success of back-to-school plans developed by school administrators and boards," he wrote. "They have a critical role in this goal. What we do, though, will most likely determine how successful they are and how much in-person school our kids will experience this coming year."
Marks also wrote in an intro to his statement that he was not referring to his disagreement with the board last month over the district's plan for student-athletes to voluntarily participate in pre-season workouts this summer. The board approved the plan by a 7-1 vote at a special meeting on June 24. Marks was the only no vote. Dr. Yohannes Getachew, who was appointed to the board along with Marks in October, was absent from the meeting.
Under the new district policy, athletes, coaches and staff must undergo COVID-19 health screenings prior to any practice, event or team meeting and follow other state and federal guidelines.
Marks, however, spoke out against the policy before the vote, saying it "shows a lack of planning and leadership."
Marks, a physician who said he has researched pandemics and bioterrorism, said the way the policy was written concerned him. He said the protocols for social and physical distancing were not spelled out in the policy.
"It would be wrong to not get back out and do things," Mark conceded, but he said it was premature to include mass transportation of students in the policy.
Before the vote, Boyle said a trainer from Geisinger provided training to the fall coaches on the proper way to screen at a meeting earlier that day.