DANVILLE — Danville residents can provide feedback on the zoning changes proposed by Geisinger for its projects on the former Sts. Cyril and Methods property during a public hearing Jan. 25 in the Borough Ballroom.
Councilman Mark Deroba announced the date, place and 6 p.m. start time during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Geisinger plans to build a new inpatient outpatient behavioral health facility originally planned for a site in Valley Township and a hospitality hotel similar to the Pine Barn Inn on 32 acres of land purchased from the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius.
In order to do so it will require zoning map changes. The Jan. 25 hearing will solicit comments from the public.
“The important thing is we want to air out the public’s opinions,” after which the zoning committee and ultimately, the Borough Council, will make decisions, Dennehy said.
As of now there are no set protocols, in terms of how long each speaker might have to express their views, Dennehy said. “That also is a subject that will be up for discussion by the committee and council.”