RIVERSIDE — The Danville-Riverside Bridge has reopened, more than 8 hours earlier than scheduled.
Danville police posted on the department Facebook page at about 8:30 p.m. Monday that the bridge has reopened. A 911 dispatcher confirmed the reopening.
The bridge was closed heading toward Riverside since Friday due to work to reconstruct the railroad crossing on South Mill Street in Riverside. That forced motorists to find an alternate route. Only emergency vehicles were allowed into Riverside from that direction. Those driving through Riverside to head over the bridge to Danville were allowed to take Third Street, cross the railroad tracks at Chestnut Street then turn right onto D&H Avenue and turn left onto the bridge.
Truck traffic was not allowed on the bridge but had to use the alternate detour route through Catawissa.
Work was scheduled to wrap up Tuesday at 5 a.m.