DANVILLE — The 2020 Danville Area High School prom is off.
In an announcement on Thursday, Principal Jeremy Winn wrote, "It is with great sadness that I am writing to inform you that due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Danville Area High School's Prom is being canceled. We were holding out hope for as long as possible but with the regulations that are still in place by the CDC, and guidelines from Governor Wolf, we will not be able to successfully hold a prom this year."
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle told the school board in April that it was likely the school would hold an "actual prom" in late July or early August.
"That's the plan for today," she said at the time. "We'll see what happens tomorrow."
Boyle announced in late May that planned school events, including musical performances and the prom, were postponed due to Wolf closing schools indefinitely.
The school video-recorded graduation, allowing small groups of graduates and family members in the auditorium at one time. The finished video was shown on the district website.