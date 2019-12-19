DANVILLE — The Danville Community Band will present 13 numbers during its free annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. tonight in Trinity United Methodist Church.
Selections will include "An American Christmas," "Bobsled Run," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "We Need a Little Christmas," "Dashing Through the Snow" and more.
This will be the third public concert director Brian Bercher has overseen the band. He taught for 40 years at Bloomsburg High School, where he served as band director.
Ted McCaffery, of Danville, had been director of the community band at one time for 10 years and plays clarinet with the group of 45 musicians. "It's always been a real pleasure to work with this group," he said. He also serves as band director of Millville High School. "It does a great service," he said of the community band.
The band presented a concert Dec. 12 for residents of Maria Joseph Manor.
"I just like the music," said resident Anna Mae Anderson, who with her husband, Emil, has enjoyed the band in the past.
Helping out the band with percussion sounds were Kathie Mitchell and her husband, Mike, who are members of other community bands in the area.
Member Sue Rohrbach, who has been a member for 10 years and plays bass drum, said the percussion section needed help because some holiday songs required sounds such as sleigh bells.
Gail Garman, who has been band president for 10 years, plays bells. She decided to give up the position to let someone else take over as of Jan. 1. Greg Bitler, a member for 50 years and bassoon player, will become the new president.
He has stayed with the organization because of "the camaraderie and playing the music."
Myah Nester, also of Danville, joined after seeing a newspaper article last year about the band. She plays flute.
The group has six Southern Columbia High School students who include Lily Sudol, a junior; Olivia Thompson, a sophomore; Alex Eby, a sophomore; and Jess Delbo, a senior. Sudol plays tenor saxophone, Thompson plays alto sax and Eby plays clarinet.
Delbo, who plays clarinet, said she enjoys the experience better than being in the high school band.
Clarinet player Becca Reeder, of Danville, has been a member for a few years and is majoring in music education at Susquehanna University. "I like music and I like working with members of the community," she said of the band.
Band publicity chairman Vivian Wolfe said the public can bring nonperishable foods to the concert to be given to the local food bank.
Wolfe, a member since 1974, plays clarinet.
She said the band takes off the month of January but will resume rehearsals in February at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Kirkbride building on the Danville State Hospital grounds. The band will be preparing for its spring and summer concert season.