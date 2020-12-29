DANVILLE — Danville Area school directors will meet next week to discuss whether to resume in-person classes earlier than planned.
The board decided at its Dec. 2 meeting to continue remote learning until Jan. 15 and resume alternating in-person attendance on Jan. 18. With some easing of COVID-19 cases and state quarantine restrictions, the district officials are considering returning a week earlier.
"We are dealing with a lower number of cases," Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. "Since the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Department of Health changed the quarantine time to 10 days (instead of 14), we will consider returning January 11. That would be easier than waiting."
Boyle announced in early November that the district would go to an all-virtual teaching model from Nov. 19 to until Dec. 7. A rise in COVID cases, though, led to the extension of remote learning.
Students using Bridge or eLearning models have continued in those setups and will do so when in-person classes resume, Boyle said on Monday.
Other students have been using Google Classroom for virtual attendance.
The special board meeting on next Wednesday at 7 p.m. will be online through Zoom and YouTube.
When students do return to in-person classes, they will attend in alternating groups, as before, in order to maintain social distancing, the superintendent said.
"We'd still have to do the hybrid," she said. "We may have to do something different in the elementary."
School board President Chris Huron said that while he doesn't know the pulse of the entire board, "Everybody's anxious to do the right thing for the kids."
He said there are complexities in deciding the right course, including what is right for teachers and other staff, as well as following state requirements.
"Everybody knows how valuable it is for kids to be in the classroom, but we are really driven by our requirements and the health and safety of our district as a whole," he said.
Huron said he would like to see students get back into the classroom.
"We're keeping pace with this week," he said. "Hopefully, we don't have anything coming off the Christmas holiday (that will increase cases)."