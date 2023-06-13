DANVILLE — Danville Borough Council will move forward with Ordinance No. 578 adding Chapter 121 Food Vendors and Street Vendors after easing the mind of residents who were concerned for their own business.
Beth Goldman, of Danville, made a public comment suggesting a lemonade stand clause for "minor entrepreneurs." Goldman's comment was followed by comments from the Bartholomew family, who runs the Four Girls Bakery in Danville.
The four Bartholomew daughters run the bakery below their parents' business, The Doctors Inn Bed and Breakfast, according to their father, Chad Bartholomew.
Pertaining to the ordinance, Chad Bartholomew said an $80 fee every two weeks would not be feasible for the bakery.
"The vendors are not taking away from the town itself," the eldest of the four girls, Victoria Bartholomew said. "If anything, they're building it up."
Two more of the four sisters also spoke at the meeting about what they had gained from the business, including valuable life lessons and money in their college funds, they said.
Residents were also concerned about the 20-foot length restriction on the trucks.
In response to these comments, Danville Borough Code Officer Ken Roberts said the four girls should not be concerned. Roberts said the ordinance was specific to vendors on wheels.
In reference to the length restrictions, Councilman Mark Deroba said the concern was valid.
"If other towns are setting restrictions at a greater length, we don't want those vendors to not be able to come here," he said.
The council approved the ordinance while maintaining the ability to adjust the length specifics at a later date.
The council also approved a Narcan box to be placed in the borough. The box will be funded, installed and maintained by United in Recovery through the Susquehanna Valley United Way.
United in Recovery representatives will meet with the public safety committee to determine the location for the box.