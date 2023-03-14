DANVILLE — Danville Borough Council on Tuesday night voted to review, but not remove the Local Economic Revitilization Tax Assistance (LERTA).
Before the vote Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler addressed council members, saying, "Designed to encourage economic development and community growth, the LERTA program allows local government taxing entities to extend a tax abatement period to property owners. This tax abatement is for improvements to real estate within designated LERTA areas."
Dressler then asked council why it would choose to eliminate the LERTA ordinance, "an ordinance that assists developers who wish to significantly improve a property, or improve a vacant, blighted, or unsafe structure by deferring additional taxation until the structure is brought to current code. This alone will increase the value of the neighboring buildings with no loss of current tax revenue."
The best way to protect against declining property values is to have a vibrant economy, Dressler said. One of the best ways to gain a vibrant economy, she continued, "is to provide incentives for businesses to be here, and broaden the tax base to avoid tax increases for the residents."
After the vote on LERTA, Dressler said, "I am pleased. That's fine. They can amend it. They don't need to remove it completely from ordinance."
Later on in the meeting Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger brought up the idea of consolidating fire companies.
"I'm just brining up the subject," he said, realizing it could take years to come to an agreement. "It's a first step."
In action items, council approved appropriating 2020 CDBG funds to Plant Based Juice Bar ($19,136) and The Pub II ($19, 136) for the financial underwriting agreement.