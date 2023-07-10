DANVILLE — Danville resident Tom Height addressed the Danville Area School Board regarding his concern for the school’s football players on Monday night.
Height, manager at Frost Valley Resort, said he often works with young Ironmen during the summer months. This year, five Danville football players are working under his leadership at the resort, he said.
Over the course of two days, Height became concerned as he heard the boys discussing instances involving one of the football coaches. Height said the coach causing concern was hired just a few months ago.
Carl Majer was hired as the Danville Area head football coach in March, replacing Mike Brennan, who led the Ironmen to the last three District 4 Class 3A titles.
Majer was approved in a 5 to 3 vote. Voting to approve the hire were directors Wayne Brookhart, Richard Vognetz, Michael Clouser, Sherry Cooper and June Heeter. Sandy Green, Chris Huron and Derl Reichard voted no. There was one abstention.
Height said the Danville football players he works with had discussed instances that had allegedly occurred as recently as last week. “I have heard of both mental and physical concerns,” Height said. “Being a coach, employer and having kids myself, it was troubling to me.”
The manager said the more he heard from the boys’ conversations, the more troubling things became. “It started as overhearing it, but then I felt the need to ask questions and get involved,” Height said.
According to Height, Children and Youth Services were involved in a physical incident involving one of the players. “When Children and Youth are involved, I think that gives you an idea of how serious it is,” he said.
After hearing allegations from the boys, Height sent an email to the entire Danville Area School Board as well as Superintendent Molly Nied and Assistant Superintendent James Moser.
At the end of the school board meeting Monday night, Height made public comment regarding the lack of response from the school board.
“I just sat here and listened to endless mental health topics including counselors, hiring, companies, everything,” Height said. “And I have yet to receive some kind of follow up about this and it’s mind-blowing to me.”
Height said he sent the email to all recipients last week. He claimed to have received minimal response from the board. Height admitted he was not aware of the school district’s policy in handling such situations.
After admitting that he was one of the board members to vote “no” on the coach’s hire, Director Sandy Green explained that members of the board were not legally able to discuss the situation with Height. “By Pennsylvania state law, HR issues are private,” Green said. “That means unless there is public action taken, you will not necessarily receive a direct response.”
Nied commended Height’s efforts and care for the players he works with.
“I apologize on behalf of the administrative staff if we didn’t effectively communicate that we kind of can’t get back to you,” Nied said. “Mr. Moser is conducting a very thorough investigation into anything that is brought to us.”
After hearing responses from the board, Height felt better about the situation and the school board’s involvement in it, he said.
“I didn’t feel good about the lack of response when I got here tonight,” he said. “But I am happy with the conversation we had.”