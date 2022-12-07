After dropping its opening game of the season by just three points, the Danville girls basketball team battled back with an impressive victory in a tournament consolation game on Saturday.
The Ironmen finished third at the Millville Tip-Off Tournament before dropping a Heartland crossover game to league power Mount Carmel on Tuesday night.
In the victory over Midd-West at the Millville Tip-Off Tournament, Theresa Amarante, Grace Everett, and Maddie Merrill all scored in double figures for the Ironmen. Amarante led Danville with 15, while Everett finished with a dozen and Merrell 13.
The Ironmen built an 11-point lead by the end of the first quarter and pulled away for good after outscoring the Mustangs 17-3 in the third quarter.
In the tournament opener, Danville fell to Northeast Bradford 48-45. Ella DeWald's 15 points led the Ironmen. Lucy Pickle added a dozen points.
DeWald also led Danville in scoring in Tuesday's loss to the Red Tornadoes. DeWald's 10 points included the team's only 3-pointer.
Danville 51, Midd-West 24
Danville (1-1) 51
Lucy Pickle 1 0-0 2; Morgan Gerringer 1 0-0 2; Grace Everett 4 4-6 12; Theresa Amarante 5 1-1 13; Ella DeWald 2 2-5 7; Maddie Merrill 5 0-0 11; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2; Harper Hendrickson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 7-12 51.
3-point goals: Amarante 2, DeWald, Merrill.
Did not score: Addison Potter, Myleigh Sees, Brooke Woll.
Midd-West (0-2) 24
Coracie Trawitz 0 3-6 3; Chloe Sauer 5 5-9 15; Emily Kline 2 1-2 5; Emma Wagner 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 10-19 24.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: McKennin Voss, Alyssa Deubner, Madison Swineford, Isabella Walter, Cali Sauer.
Score by quarters
Danville;16;12;17;6 — 51
Midd-West;5;10;3;6 — 24
FRIDAY
Northeast Bradford 48, Danville 45
Northeast Bradford 48
Leah Thomas 2 0-2 4; Kate O'Cahlor 5 0-0 10; Kayleigh Thorman 6 0-0 17; Alene Beere 4 0-1 12; Emma Neuber 0 1-3 1; Lillie Maynard 1 0-0 2; Anna Tanner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-6 48.
3-point goals: Thorman 5, A.Beere 4.
Did not score: Lear Beere, Becca Vandermark, Lilah Howhes.
Danville 45
Lucy Pickle 6 0-0 12; Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 6; Ella DeWald 6 2-2 15; Maddie Merrill 1 1-2 3; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2; Grace Everett 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 3-4 45.
3-point goals: Amarante 2, DeWald, Everett.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
NE Bradford;16;8;15;14 — 48
Danville;12;10;9;14 — 45
Mount Carmel 55, Danville 32
Mount Carmel 55
Ava Chapman 2 2-2 7; Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5; Karli Berkoski 1 1-2 4; Abby Klokis 2 0-0 4; Rachel Wikoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Wisloski 1 0-0 3; Alyssa Reisinger 12 5-6 29. Totals: 21 8-10 55.
3-point goals: Berkoski, Chapman, Pizzoli, K.Witkoski, R.Witkoski.
Did not score: Sydney Reed, Lily Mowery, AnaGrace Renno.
Danville (1-2) 32
Luck Pickle 3 0-0 6; Grace Everett 0 3-4 3; Addison Potter 0 0-1 0; Ella Dewald 4 1-1 10; Maddie Merrell 1 3-4 5; Maddie Sauers 2 0-0 4; Myleigh Sees 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 7-10 32.
3-point goals: DeWald.
Did not score: Morgan Gerringer, Theressa Amarante, Harper Hendricks, Brooke Noll.
Score by quarters
Danville;7;14;4;7 — 32
M.Carmel;15;15;13;12 — 55