Danville’s Ella DeWald tries to get by Lewisburg’s Maddie Still during a game last year.

After dropping its opening game of the season by just three points, the Danville girls basketball team battled back with an impressive victory in a tournament consolation game on Saturday.

The Ironmen finished third at the Millville Tip-Off Tournament before dropping a Heartland crossover game to league power Mount Carmel on Tuesday night.

In the victory over Midd-West at the Millville Tip-Off Tournament, Theresa Amarante, Grace Everett, and Maddie Merrill all scored in double figures for the Ironmen. Amarante led Danville with 15, while Everett finished with a dozen and Merrell 13.

The Ironmen built an 11-point lead by the end of the first quarter and pulled away for good after outscoring the Mustangs 17-3 in the third quarter.

In the tournament opener, Danville fell to Northeast Bradford 48-45. Ella DeWald's 15 points led the Ironmen. Lucy Pickle added a dozen points.

DeWald also led Danville in scoring in Tuesday's loss to the Red Tornadoes. DeWald's 10 points included the team's only 3-pointer. 

Danville 51, Midd-West 24

Danville (1-1) 51

Lucy Pickle 1 0-0 2; Morgan Gerringer 1 0-0 2; Grace Everett 4 4-6 12; Theresa Amarante 5 1-1 13; Ella DeWald 2 2-5 7; Maddie Merrill 5 0-0 11; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2; Harper Hendrickson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 7-12 51.

3-point goals: Amarante 2, DeWald, Merrill.

Did not score: Addison Potter, Myleigh Sees, Brooke Woll.

Midd-West (0-2) 24

Coracie Trawitz 0 3-6 3; Chloe Sauer 5 5-9 15; Emily Kline 2 1-2 5; Emma Wagner 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 10-19 24.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: McKennin Voss, Alyssa Deubner, Madison Swineford, Isabella Walter, Cali Sauer.

Score by quarters

Danville;16;12;17;6 — 51

Midd-West;5;10;3;6 — 24

FRIDAY

Northeast Bradford 48, Danville 45

Northeast Bradford 48

Leah Thomas 2 0-2 4; Kate O'Cahlor 5 0-0 10; Kayleigh Thorman 6 0-0 17; Alene Beere 4 0-1 12; Emma Neuber 0 1-3 1; Lillie Maynard 1 0-0 2; Anna Tanner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-6 48.

3-point goals: Thorman 5, A.Beere 4.

Did not score: Lear Beere, Becca Vandermark, Lilah Howhes.

Danville 45

Lucy Pickle 6 0-0 12; Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 6; Ella DeWald 6 2-2 15; Maddie Merrill 1 1-2 3; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2; Grace Everett 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 3-4 45.

3-point goals: Amarante 2, DeWald, Everett.

Did not score: None.

Score by quarters

NE Bradford;16;8;15;14 — 48

Danville;12;10;9;14 — 45

Mount Carmel 55, Danville 32

Mount Carmel 55

Ava Chapman 2 2-2 7; Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5; Karli Berkoski 1 1-2 4; Abby Klokis 2 0-0 4; Rachel Wikoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Wisloski 1 0-0 3; Alyssa Reisinger 12 5-6 29. Totals: 21 8-10 55.

3-point goals: Berkoski, Chapman, Pizzoli, K.Witkoski, R.Witkoski.

Did not score: Sydney Reed, Lily Mowery, AnaGrace Renno.

Danville (1-2) 32

Luck Pickle 3 0-0 6; Grace Everett 0 3-4 3; Addison Potter 0 0-1 0; Ella Dewald 4 1-1 10; Maddie Merrell 1 3-4 5; Maddie Sauers 2 0-0 4; Myleigh Sees 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 7-10 32.

3-point goals: DeWald.

Did not score: Morgan Gerringer, Theressa Amarante, Harper Hendricks, Brooke Noll.

Score by quarters

Danville;7;14;4;7 — 32

M.Carmel;15;15;13;12 — 55

